Obituary: Esbon Leon Cooper

Esbon Leon Cooper was born February 22, 1937 and passed away January 16, 2017.
He retired from General Motors in Michigan then moved to Cottonwood, Arizona and worked in real estate for a few years before retiring again.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved God and his family. He also enjoyed playing golf.
He will be sorely missed. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Debney and Floy Cooper and his three brothers, and one sister; his daughters, Angela Loy and Sherry Lynn Cooper.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Lou; four grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Information provided by survivors.
