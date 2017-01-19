Shepard sentenced to 3 years probation

CAMP VERDE – Devon Lee Shepard was sentenced Monday to three years of probation by Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

The 22-year-old Rimrock man was arrested in June 2016 after allegedly threatening sheriff’s deputies with a knife, according to a news release. YCSO said deputies had been searching the area for a man who may have been involved in a domestic violence incident. They saw Shepard and stopped him for questioning.

Oct. 31, 2016, Shepard pleaded guilty to charges of possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

Monday, the court discussed Shepard’s substance abuse struggle and depression.

Prosecutor Patti Wortman said the state was interested in offering the defendant probation, but wanted to hear him speak first.

Defense attorney Renee Mendelsohn said Shepard told her he still had cravings. She said she then asked him if he wanted to live. He said yes, she said. Because he chose life, Mendelsohn said she wanted to argue for probation. She also mentioned that Shepard suffered from significant depression.

Shepard then spoke, and said he was ready to move on. He has experienced staying sober while in jail, and said he felt prepared for probation. He also mentioned that his mother had showed up to the sentencing, and he felt that he had a safe place to go to if released.

Judge Bluff emphasized that probation is “really difficult.” He said he was inclined to offer probation instead of a prison sentence, but didn’t want to see Shepard become frustrated when the probation went south.

Judge Bluff told Shepard you can choose to put this behind you, or choose to die.

Wortman said he has been in jail for 226 days, which is a long time to be clean for a heroin addict.

But she said the state hopes they are not making a mistake, and hopes that he is serious. If he is serious, he can do anything, she said.

Judge Bluff told Shepard that he is a young man with a huge future in front of him, and that everyone wants him to succeed. He then told Shepard that no one wants to send him to prison.

“I’ll put you on probation,” he said.

Judge Bluff emphasized again to Shepard that he may struggle while on probation, but told him not to give up. He encouraged Shepard to talk to his probation officer.

“The more you talk to them, the less they’ll talk to me,” Judge Bluff explained.

Judge Bluff sentenced him to three years of probation, along with 360 hours of community service, plus fees.

More community service hours and flat time jail hang over Shepard’s head if he violates probation.

Shepard also was ordered to substance abuse training, a sober living program, and proper medical treatment.

He is to appear in court again June 7 for a probation hearing review.