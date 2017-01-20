How do you spell … ?

Above, Abbie Martin, a seventh grade student at Camp Verde American Heritage Academy, competes in the school’s spelling bee, held Jan. 12.

Martin finished second in the contest in which 12 students competed, two each from grades 3-8. In the photo to the right, Camp Verde American Heritage Academy teacher Helen Freeman serves as pronouncer for the school’s annual spelling bee, held Jan. 12. Also pictured with Freeman are contestants, pictured from left, Dominick Valles, Jace Clair McHargue, Dawnika Redman, Finau Feiloakitau, Isabell Allen, Ana Dawson, Ashlee Bueler, Jordan McMahon-Fullmer, Junior ‘Jason’ McMahon-Fullmer and Shayla Phillips. Right, From left, American Heritage Academy fifth grader Ana Dawson, sixth grader Isabell Allen and seventh grader Abbie Martin finished in third place, first place and second place, respectively in Camp Verde American Heritage Academy’s annual spelling bee, held Jan. 12. Isabell will compete in the Yavapai County Spelling Bee in February and will also receive a $20 cash prize, a Scripps National Spelling Bee calendar and a spelling book. Abbie received a $15 cash prize and a Scripps National Spelling Bee calendar. Ana received a $10 cash prize. (Photos courtesy of Camp Verde American Heritage Academy)