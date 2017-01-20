Three-car accident at SR 260, Fir Street intersection results in injury

COTTONWOOD – A three-car accident occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of SR 260 and Fir Street.

Officer Roger Scarim of the Cottonwood Police Department said that a motorhome driven by a Cottonwood resident ran a red light going southbound on SR 260.

The motorhome struck a gold Toyota, driven by a Cornville resident, that was making a left turn onto Fir Street, Scarim continued.

The Toyota then struck a silver Chrysler driven by a Cottonwood resident, said police.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police cited the driver of the motorhome for failure to stop at a red light.