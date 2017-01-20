Two patients treated after three-vehicle collision in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – Around 3:47 p.m. Thursday, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority responded to a three-vehicle collision on SR 260 and Horseshoe Bend Drive in Camp Verde.

Emergency crews encountered multiple patients, said Battalion Chief Steve Sarkesian.

Two people were treated and transported to a local hospital, according to CCFMA.

Due to high call volume, Verde Valley Fire District was also dispatched to assist CCFMA units, and Camp Verde Marshal’s Office and ADOT were also on scene, said Battalion Chief Sarkesian.

CCFMA said the cause of the accident was unknown.