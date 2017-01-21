Harmon out at Mingus

COTTONWOOD – Eric Harmon has been relieved of his duties as interim superintendent at Mingus Union High School District.

And he’s not sure why.

“I’m a little shocked about it. But if I were to guess, it was clear to me that we were focusing on different things,” Harmon said. “I wanted to go in a different direction than they did.”

Harmon also said that the contract he signed in June 2016 to replace – on an interim basis – outgoing Superintendent Dr. Paul Tighe, “was not a strong contract.”

“It had a paragraph that they could unilaterally terminate me,” Harmon said. “And they did.”

Not able to comment on the decision-making process, or any human resource issues, Mingus Union’s governing board president Anita Glazar was able to say “that the board is committed to always putting the best interests of the district forward and this decision is best.”

Harmon also understood that the board “can’t give a reason” for his termination.

“There was no cause,” Harmon said. “They exercised that paragraph.”

The Mingus Union High School District’s governing board voted 4-to-1 to unilaterally terminate their interim superintendent. Board member Anthony Lozano voted no.

“I question the direction that we will end up taking as a board,” Lozano said. “It concerns me. I don’t know if I’m right or wrong. I don’t have all the answers. But my next four-year term, I have a responsibility to our student body, our young adults, our community, our taxpayers, our parents. I hope that I do the job making the correct decisions for the Verde Valley. If my ideas do not drive our community forward, I have failed.”

“And I don’t want to fail.”

Harmon had a deadline of Jan. 6 to apply for consideration for the district’s superintendent position beyond his interim position. In a Jan. 4 letter to the district governing board, Harmon stated that “would not apply” for that position.

“The day after that,” Harmon said, “they put an agenda item that they were going to review my contract.”

At the district governing board’s Jan. 11 meeting, the board gave Harmon 30-day notice. Harmon’s last day with MUHSD would be Feb. 10, though he cleared out his office on Jan. 12.

“On Jan. 11, they put me on home assignment for 30 days,” Harmon said. “It’s like you’re on suspension. I still work for them.”

Based on discussions from the Mingus Union High School District’s governing board’s Jan. 19 executive session, the board is now in the process of negotiating a contract with a “transitional superintendent candidate,” Glazar said.

“Whoever we choose, it should be right away,” Glazar said.

Glazar also said that the MUHSD governing board “will be meeting as a board prior to Feb. 12 to review all applicants for our 2017-18 superintendent search.”

“The district has received some outstanding candidates. We are excited to move forward,” Glazar said. “These changes have been made with careful and sincere deliberation.”