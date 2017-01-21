Obituary: Betty Lou Malone 1937-2016

Betty Lou (Nordberg) Malone passed away January 10, 2017 of natural causes.



Betty was born on March 21, 1937 in Loma Linda, CA., to her parents Joseph and Clara Nordberg. She graduated from Citrus Union High School in Glendora, CA. She attended Azusa Jr College.



She retired from the County of San Bernardino in 1992 as Accounting Tech. She loved to travel the beach and she loved to read. Mostly she loved spending time with her family. She loved them unconditionally and was always there for them.

She is survived by her husband David Malone. They were married 60 years. Betty is also survived by her daughter Donna Byrne of Bend OR., daughter Debbie Smith of Cottonwood AZ., son Brian Malone and daughter-in-law Patti Malone of Redlands, CA. She had 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Clara Nordberg. Brother James Nordberg and baby boy Lee Edwin Malone.



Information provided by survivors.