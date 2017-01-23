Kudos logo

New Movies, 1-25-17.

The Salesman

Originally Published: January 23, 2017 3:10 p.m.
Cohen Media Group

Director: Asghar Farhadi

Writer: Asghar Farhadi

Producers: Asghar Farhadi, Alexandre Mallet-Guy, Olivier Père, et al.

Cast: Shahab Hos-seini, Taraneh Alidoosti, Babak Karimi, et. al.

The story of a couple whose relationship begins to turn sour during their performance of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.

Rated PG-13 for mature thematic ele-ments and a brief bloody image.

A Dog's Purpose

Universal Pictures

Director: Lasse Hallström

Writers: W. Bruce Cameron, Cathryn Michon

Producers: Gavin Polone, Darren Reagan, Mark Sourian, et al.

Cast: Britt Robertson, Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Peggy Lipton, Caroline Cave, Juliet Rylance, et. al.

A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several lifetimes and owners.

Rated PG for thematic elements and some peril.