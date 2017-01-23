Train – a girl a bottle a boat

Columbia

“a girl a bottle a boat” is the from three-time Grammy-winning San Francisco based band Train. The lead single from “a girl a bottle a boat” is the infectious pop smash “Play That Song.”

Train has released seven studio albums, selling more than ten million albums worldwide and thirty million tracks across the globe.

The band has been awarded numerous platinum/gold citations, three Grammy Awards and dozens of other honors and nominations.

Tracks include: Drink Up, Play That Song, The News, Lottery, Working Girl, Silver Dollar, Valentine, What Good is Saturday, Loverman, Lost and Found, You Better Believe.

Bell Biv DeVoe – Three Stripes

Urban/Entertainment One

With over 20 million albums sold under their belts, Bell Biv DeVoe and/or or BBD are back with a new album featuring all new music.

The lead single “RUN,” produced by Erick Sermon, finds BBD in a familiar space with the Notorious BIG sampled, “Hypnotize” beat. The remix for “RUN” will feature some of today’s hottest rappers adding a youthful flair to the cut.

Tracks: Solomon Dub.

Japandroids – Near To The Wild Heart Of Life

Anti/Epitaph

JAPANDROIDS is a two-piece band from Vancouver, BC., which began in 2006 and consists of Brian King and David Prowse. With the release of their second album, Celebration Rock in 2012 the band embarked on what seemed like an endless world tour, performing over 200 shows in over 40 countries, and played their final show in support of Celebration Rock.

Tracks include: Near To The Wild Heart Of Life, North East South West, True Love And A Free Life Of Free Will, I’m Sorry (For Not Finding You Sooner).

Lauren Alaina – Road Less Traveled

Mercury Nashville/19/Interscope

Releasing her new album Road Less Traveled, country star Lauren shows her evolution as a songwriter since her No. 1-debuting first album, Wildflower, co-wrote all 12 songs on the new album including her current Top 20 single and title track, Road Less Traveled.

In Road Less Traveled, a triumphant anthem written with Meghan Trainor and Jesse Frasure, Lauren’s empowering message of embracing your own individuality is made even more poignant by her impressive vocals.

Tracks include: Doin’ Fine, My Kinda People, Road Less Traveled, Queen Of Hearts, Think Outside The Boy, Painting Pillows, Same Day Different Bottle.