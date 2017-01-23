Weather conditions force cancellation of Yavapai College classes

Due to hazardous weather and driving conditions, all Yavapai College campuses will close at 5 pm. Evening classes are cancelled. Conditions will be evaluated over night for tomorrow's schedule. Stay tuned to aertYC, yc.edu and the YC Facebook page for updates.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.