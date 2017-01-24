Breaking: I-17 northbound closed south of Camp Verde

Camp Verde – I-17 northbound is closed at SR 169 at milepost 278 for a police incident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
There is no estimate for when the road will reopen, and drivers should plan for delays in the area, said ADOT.
A reportedly stolen work truck out of the Gilbert area is being pursued, said Arizona Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Quentin G. Mehr, and multiple agencies are involved.
Mehr said he had very limited information.
The Verde Independent will update the story as information becomes available.
More like this story
- I-17 northbound now open near Sedona exit
- I-17 lane reduction near Cordes Junction to last through Saturday for emergency bridge repair
- I-17 lane reduction near Cordes Junction to last through Saturday for bridge repair
- Northbound SR 89A in Oak Creek Canyon reopened
- I-17 northbound closed at milepost 299
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.