Breaking: I-17 northbound closed south of Camp Verde

Camp Verde – I-17 northbound is closed at SR 169 at milepost 278 for a police incident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There is no estimate for when the road will reopen, and drivers should plan for delays in the area, said ADOT.

A reportedly stolen work truck out of the Gilbert area is being pursued, said Arizona Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Quentin G. Mehr, and multiple agencies are involved.

Mehr said he had very limited information.

The Verde Independent will update the story as information becomes available.