Building relationships between canine and owner

CAMP VERDE – For now, Unleashed Dog Training AZ is a mobile business. But one day, owner Victoria Rawson wants to establish an indoor training facility.

Recently relocated to the Verde Valley, Rawson opened her new canine training business because as far back as she can remember, “I have loved dogs.”

“Dogs to me are just amazing creatures capable of so much more than most people expect,” said Rawson. “I began training dogs when I was very young as something I really enjoyed.”

On call at 760-709-0521 or by email at unleasheddogtraining@gmail.com, Rawson is mobile, in part, because training dogs at their own homes just makes good sense.

“I have studied all dog training techniques and found I have created a unique style of training that works,” Rawson said. “I believe staying on the ever changing cutting edge of dog training is needed to being not just a good dog trainer but a great one. I must admit that it’s been the gift given to me by God that has allowed me to see into the dogs mind and understand why they behave the way they do. I am ever learning; I read everything that’s been written on dog training, dog behavior, dog care.”

With more than 30 years working with dogs, Rawson said the key to canine training is “communicat[ing] with people.”

“I look forward to the new dogs I will meet and train in the future,” Rawson said.

“With unique insight and the ability to communicate with both people and dogs, I can truly help build a loving and respectful relationship between owners and their dogs.”

Rawson began training dogs when he was a youngster, then as a young adult was “bit by the dog show bug.”

“I had a beautiful Irish Setter I showed in the 1970s,” Rawson said. “That time opened me up to the dog world and I have been involved ever since.”

Still competing in obedience rings, Rawson has earned both obedience titles and therapy dog certificates. She also went to school to become a dog groomer, eventually working at her teacher’s dog grooming school.

“It was a great time of learning how to handle difficult dogs the students were unable to handle,” Rawson said. “I always found that I was teaching the dog as much as I was teaching the student.”

Rawson can also be reached on her Facebook page: www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Unleasheddogtrainingaz, and is in the process of building her own website: www.unleasheddogtrainingaz.com.

“My heart is for creating an atmosphere so dogs begin thinking as opposed to being managed for their behavior choices,” Rawson said. “I look forward to new people and dogs and the relationships that will enhance my life.”

