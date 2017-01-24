CAT closes LYNX service

COTTONWOOD - Cottonwood Area Transit announced that the remainder of the LYNX runs for Tuesday have been cancelled due to severe winter driving conditions in the Sedona area.

“We understand this may leave people stranded in either Cottonwood or Sedona. However, it has become unsafe for our buses to travel on the roads in Sedona and the Sedona Police have closed SH 179 from Tlaquepaque south. The last run south to Cottonwood is underway now (4:05pm) and any riders at the stops will be picked up and taken to Cottonwood,” stated a CAT news release.

CAT personnel will assess the route early Wednesday morning to see if service can be continued.

“We appreciate your understanding in this as this is only our second cancellation of service in the last 5 years,” CAT said in a news release.



CAT offices may be contacted at 928-634-2287.