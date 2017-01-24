Continuance granted for woman accused in deadly Camp Verde shooting

CAMP VERDE - Jill Sarah Buckley appeared her third case management conference and probation violation hearing Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Defense attorney Sebrina Shaw requested and was granted a 30 day continuance.

Buckley’s fourth case management hearing and probation violation hearing is set for Feb. 21.

Buckley, 29, of Camp Verde, is charged with possession/use of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.

Buckley and Levi Jones, 27, of Phoenix, were arrested for their alleged involvement in an Oct. 10 Circle K shooting that took the life of a Camp Verde man.

Jones is charged with first-degree murder.