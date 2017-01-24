Court Docket: Jan, 25, 2017

Judge Bill Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:
(*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)
Ervin Wayne Lindsey, 62, Clarkdale, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (4 counts), Released to Pretrial Services. *
Daniel Munoz, 38, Cottonwood, Promote Prison Contraband (3 counts), Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possess/Use Prescription Drug, Bond $25,000. *
Jeffrey Timothy Bragg, 33, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released to Pretrial Services. *
Victor Raymond Anaya, 18, Cottonwood, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released to Pretrial Services. *
Tylor Dion James Smart, 20, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $5,000. *
Jonathan Jacob Mattson, 30, Cottonwood, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Misconduct Involving Weapons (2 counts), Bond $5,000. *
Sonya Rae Fitzpatrick, 36, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $5,000. *
Robert Carrick Wyckoff, 48, Cottonwood, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Bond $5,000. *
Daniel Creedance Krippner, 36, Cottonwood, Resisting Arrest, Driving While License Suspended, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (2 counts), Released Own Recognizance. *
Shawn Nieva, 37, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released to Pretrial Services. *
David James Nash, 32, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Criminal Littering, Refuse to Provide ID, Aggravated Assault, Possess/Use Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct, Bond $3,500.
Theresa Lynn Amato, 57, Cornville, Fraud, Compter Tampering, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug (2 counts), Released Own Recognizance. *
Ross Lawrence Merrill, 36, Camp Verde, Burglary 3rd Degree, Theft, Trafficking in Stolen Property 1st Degree, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possess Burglary Tools, Bond $25,000. *
Randall Edward Ponto, 49, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug (2 counts), Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Driving While License Suspended, Released to Pretrial Services. *
Lance Robert Walesby, 43, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $25,000. *
Kyle Edward Capawanna, 20, Cottonwood, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Sell/ Transport Narcotic Drugs, Released Own Recognizance. *
Klayton Andrew Stiles, 22, Cottonwood, Shoplifting (2 counts), Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $2,500.
Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:
Savanna Rose Kessler, 21, Highland Ranch, CO, Criminal Speeding, Fine: $380
Steven Harold McAnally, 43, Rimrock, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $587.
Rogelio Barajas, 21, Cornville, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $400.
Javier Larrazolo, 26, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, Fine: $250.
Geoffrey Marc Dahms, 45, Rimrock, Driving While License Suspended, Fine: $300.
Steven Lee Norris, 65, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $572
Renee Jane Rice-Claybon, 50, Sedona, Insurance Fraud, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine & Restitution: $440
Michael Wayne Osborne, 24, Tonopah, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $785
Alan Sean McLain, 27, Clarkdale, Interfering with Judicial Proceedings DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, No contact with the victim, Fine: $200
Dennis Alan Crew, 66, Cottonwood, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $200
Jason Allen Heath, 39, Sedona, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, 16 hours community service, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $200
Bonnie G Wallen, 45, Cottonwood, Criminal Damage DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $200
Alfredo Olivares-Moreno, 20, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $400
Rogelio Barajas, 21, Cornville, Interfering with Judicial Proceedings DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, No contact with the victim, Fine: $600
Sean Ryan James, 34, Cottonwood, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content > .08, <.15, 11 months unsupervised probation, 14 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, No Contact with Victims, Fine, $2,238.
Matthew Brandon Maders, 34, Cottonwood, Open Container, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $100.
Ian Teige Alexander, 18, Cottonwood, Underage Consumption, 11 months unsupervised probation, Victim Impact Panel, Fine $300.
Melissa Newburn, 43, Utah, Open Container, 15 hours Community Service.
Jeanette Ann Nelson, 67, Sedona, Barking Dog, 24 months unsupervised probation, No further nuisance dog barking, Fine: $1405.50
Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:
Charles Jackson Jr., 60, Columbus, GA. Driving Suspended/Littering, Bond $1267.35
Maiya Alejandra Cortez, 18, Mesa, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $500.
Emily Rachel Payne, 23, Rimrock, Assault DV, Disorderly Conduct DV, Bond $500.
Michael Allen Conner, 41, Peoria, Extreme DUI, Bond $500.
David Anthony Collier, 36, Phoenix, Theft, Bond $666.40
John Paul Cruz, 29, Flagstaff, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $521.17
Cheabon Ashley Dawavendewa, 29, Tuba City, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $888.98
Oscar Rodriguez Montanez, 27, Sedona, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $940.15
Dylan Michaael Croghan, 23, Cottonwood, Disorderly Conduct DV, Bond $660.45
