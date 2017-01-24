Leap of faith moments an opportunity for growth

Years ago, when in my early 20’s, I had occasion to go to rock climbing with some friends. As a novice, I felt excited to try my hand at the sport with more experienced climbers.

For safety, we were “on belay,” securely harnessed and attached to a rope held in tension by a climbing partner on the ground. Half way up one of the cliff faces, I saw a good handhold above me a little to the right, several inches out of my reach. To grab it, I had to push myself up the rock face, not knowing what the topside of this hand hold looked like. Could my hand grab it securely? Or was it the wrong shape?



If I didn’t make it, I would fall away from the rock and I had set a personal goal of getting to the top, and I didn’t want to end up swinging from the belay rope while one of the others lowered me to the ground. With tears of fear streaming down my face, I clung to the rock face for ten minutes.



Finally, something kicked in and I went for it. I gave a strong push with my right leg to raise my body high enough so I could reach the handhold, not knowing what would happen. I grabbed on – and I stuck it! In a few more moves, with the surge of energy this success provided, I arrived at the top.

I felt exhilarated! My self-confidence shot up several notches, and I inwardly celebrated what for me was a phenomenal victory.



Sometimes life calls us to push toward something just out of reach, where we may need to let go of security for a time.



Leaving a job for something new, moving to a different location, changing schools, ending a relationship, traversing an illness – all times of uncertainty and transition.

Transition feels stressful. You’re hanging out there on life’s rock face and praying you are securely “on belay.” If you’re not successful, you may have to start at ground level again. [ Or something like that.]



Fear resides in inaction. When I clung to the side of the cliff, afraid to move and lost in the thought that I might slip off, I paralyzed myself. I got lost in future thought: “What would happen if…?” At some point, something moved my body to take action. Through taking action, I dropped the fear.







As Dr. Marta contacted at 928-451-9482 or email drmartacoach@gmail.com.