Letter: Bicylists beware, there are mean drivers out there

Editor:

He’s Back! He is in a white pickup! He is on Cornville Road! And he harasses bicycle riders. There had been a reprieve and I had hoped he had stopped this nonsense.

Not to be. Last week while riding UP the Cornville switchbacks on my bike, this man swung over across the median line to roll down his window and yell obscenities. I was not in his way, or did I impede traffic and I was following the law. So what is with this guy.

I have been a victim of his swerving into the bike lane to come very close to my bike and then watch with horror as he does the same to my husband in front of me. He has been known to stop traffic in order to yell at a cyclist changing a tire on the roadside.

I know, I need to get the license number but when riding, it is difficult.

My husband had an experience in Fry’s parking lot where a woman pulled in front of him and he had to come to a halt in order not to be hit. Asking the woman what her reasoning was, she said you are not a vehicle and you must watch out for me. You need a grasp of the law. I am at a disadvantage!

Eugenia Hart

Cottonwood