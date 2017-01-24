Man arrested during drug bust assigned counsel

CAMP VERDE - Jonathan Jacob Mattson appeared for an arraignment Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Mattson’s 9 a.m. appearance was delayed to the 10:30 a.m. calendar because it was uncertain who was representing him.

It was then recognized that defense attorney Matthew Springer, who wasn’t present during arraignment, was assigned the case.

Defense attorney John Hollis stood in for him and represented Mattson, but Springer will be Mattson’s defense attorney for future appearances, explained Judge Bluff.

After reading the indictments, Mattson pleaded not guilty to all three. A continuance was granted, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 21.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Saturday identified 30-year-old Mattson as one of the four suspects arrested in an early morning drug raid Jan. 12 in which officers used “sound bombs/flash bangs” at a home located in the Cottonwood Square/Cottonwood Commons community.

According to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn, “Over the past month, Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (P.A.N.T.) detectives began receiving information about a particular residence in Cottonwood reported to be involved in the possession, use, and sale of methamphetamine and heroin. The investigation surrounded a residence located in the 1700 block of East Arroyo Seco.”