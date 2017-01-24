P&Z approves project extensions, Masonic Lodge design

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission met Monday evening at Council Chambers and approved extensions of two projects, Terre Bene and Vetraplex, and said yes to a design review of a future Masonic Lodge.

Terre Bene

The Commission approved a six month extension of the development of Terre Bene, an agricultural project, due to the delay in availability of reclaimed water.

The property owner received the green light Jan. 25, 2016 to use three parcels, approximately 25.84 acres, of land in an industrial zone to develop agricultural uses.

The site is located on South Willard Street, north of East Tierra Verde Drive, which is zoned for heavy industrial use.

According to the Planning and Zoning agenda, the intent is to grow local produce to sell at farmer’s markets and set up onsite produce stands to sell from.

VetraPlex

The Commission said yes to extending the completion date to July 1 of VetraPlex, which would provide temporary housing to homeless veterans.

The applicant requested the extension to allow for financing to be finalized and work to be completed, according to the agenda.

The proposed site is located at 125 South 6th Street, which is zoned for light commercial.

Feb. 22, 2016 the Commission approved the item, subject to a stipulation in which the conditions of approval would be completed by July 1, 2016 or the Conditional Use Permit would be subject to revocation.

In July 2016, the applicant requested an extension of the permit which the Commission approved for another six months (to Jan. 18, 2017).

Central Arizona Masonic Lodge

The Commission approved the design review application for the construction of a new 2,664 square foot lodge building for the intended use as a private meeting hall for the members of the Masonic Lodge.

The site is located at 534 S. 12th St., just to the north of SR 89A, across from Ace Hardware and the Motor Vehicle Department.

The Masonic Lodge intends to develop the property for the private use of their members only and it is not intended to be a facility open to the public, the agenda stated.

General Plan Annual Update

The Commission tabled the review and recommendations for the annual report to City Council on the status of the Cottonwood General Plan due to the absence of Community Development Planner Charles Scully. Scully is to present the General Plan Annual Update to the Commission at the next Planning and Zoning regular meeting Feb. 27.

