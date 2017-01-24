Temporary road closures planned for Sedona Marathon Feb. 4

The Sedona Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K event will be held on Feb. 4 beginning at 9 a.m. The course travels on Dry Creek Road from Sedona onto Boynton Canyon Road (FS 152C) and then onto Boynton Pass Road (FS 152C) and returns the same route.

Throughout most of the morning hours and into the late afternoon there will be signs indicating that runners are on the roadway; the speed limit is 15 mph; and to be prepared to stop. In the morning, if heavy vehicular traffic is deemed unsafe for the large amount of runners along Boynton Canyon Road, a temporary road closure with a pilot vehicle will be used to provide a safer environment for event participants. Boynton Canyon Road will quickly re-open and provide complete traffic access.

The city of Sedona will be closing Dry Creek Road from State Route 89A to just south of Thunder Mountain Road from 8:45 a.m. until approximately 10:30 a.m., as part of the event. Dry Creek Road will re-open and provide complete traffic access after this short closure.

This temporary road closure will impact street access to White Bear Road, Kachina Drive (5K Race Route), and Remuda Road. Access to State Route 89A via Thunder Mountain Road may also experience short delays depending on runner traffic along Dry Creek Road. A signed detour route has been planned via Andante Drive to Thunder Mountain Road.

Other temporary road closures include Navoti Drive at Bristlecone Pines Road, both connections of Rimstone Circle on Navoti Drive, Calle Del Sol at SR 89A , and a west bound lane on SR 89A. Please observe all traffic control devices and signage during the event.

Area residents are encouraged to plan traffic-related activities prior to or after the scheduled road closure and delays. Sedona Police Officers and Sedona Fire District personnel will be available in your area in case of any emergency needs or service requests.

The Sedona Marathon event is a tremendous economic generator for the city of Sedona. In 2016, the event generated $3.1 million in direct spending from the 2,500 participants and their friends and family who accompanied them from all over the world.

The city of Sedona and the Sedona Marathon wish to thank area residents for their patience and understanding for any inconvenience this may cause. Feel free to come out and cheer for the runners.

For more information on the Sedona Marathon or the temporary Dry Creek Road closure and area delays, contact Jennifer Wesselhoff, Race Director at 204-1123.