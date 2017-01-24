Trial dates set for former fugitive

CAMP VERDE - Summer Rose Sizelove appeared for a pretrial conference Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Defense attorney Terry Hance appeared telephonically, and confirmed at a four day jury trial would be sufficient for Sizelove’s case.



The trial begins May 31. Sizelove is scheduled for her next pretrial conference May 8, and her final pretrial conference is set for the first day of trial.

Sizelove, who was previously a fugitive, appeared before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde Jan. 9. The warrant for her was quashed after Sizelove was taken into custody in California Dec. 13. She was extradited back to Yavapai County.

The 46-year-old Cottonwood woman faces multiple drug paraphernalia violation charges.