$4,000 boost for Meals on Wheels

Mount Hope Foods held its annual holiday concert, A Circle of Friends, directed by John Zeigler.
"In the spirit of giving, our community members were very generous and donated close to $2,000 to the Meals on Wheels program. Mount Hope matched the donations and here Linda Trubitz and John Zeigler are presenting Elaine Bremner with a check for $4,000. A big thank you to all the performers and to the caring members of our local community."
