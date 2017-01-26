Camp Verde boys basketball team loses to Glendale Prep

CAMP VERDE – Despite 14-point nights from Aaron Tracy and Ismael Hogan, the Camp Verde boys varsity basketball team lost 65-49 at home to Glendale Preparatory Academy.

The game didn’t start so well for Camp Verde, as the visiting Griffins quickly took off to a 10-0 lead. But the host Cowboys were “patient on offense,” said head coach Dan Wall, and scored 11 of the period’s final 17 points to end the first quarter down by five, 16-11.

“We had some good moments, but our offense mostly struggled in the first half,” Wall said. “We played pretty well the end of the first quarter. But we’ve got to sustain our effort the whole game. We need to get after it defensively.”

Tracy added two rebounds and two steals for the home team. Hogan also had two steals.

“Both Aaron and Ismael played well, played hard,” Wall said. “Been talking about defense with Aaron. He played at a high level defensively.”

Shooting guard Abe Gonzalez scored six points for Camp Verde, and added four rebounds, four steals and one assist. Center Dayton Smith scored five points, had one assist and one steal, while guard Teson Parker scored four points and added one rebound.

“Dayton did some good things last night,” Wall said. “And [his brother, senior center] Drake [Smith] got three rebounds for us.”

Ryan Cain, Reyes Herrera and Nicholas Stone each scored two points.

As a team, Camp Verde tallied 17 rebounds, four assists and 12 steals.

Up next

Camp Verde will face Sedona-Red Rock High School on the road Friday at 7 p.m. On Jan. 10, the Cowboys lost 67-38 at home to the Scorpions. To avenge the loss, Wall said that his team will need to “handle the pressure.”

“They thrive off of creating turnovers,” Wall said. “We’ve got to box them out well and rebound better, sustain our effort and get after it defensively.”

On Jan. 31, Camp Verde will face Paradise Honors on the road. Game starts at 7 p.m.

Camp Verde’s final home game of the regular season is Senior Night, scheduled for Feb. 3 against Northland Prep. Game time is 7 p.m.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42 and on Facebook at @CampVerdeBugle