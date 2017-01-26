Camp Verde High School Athlete of the Week: Abe Gonzalez

CAMP VERDE – A shade shy of six feet, Camp Verde High School’s Abe Gonzalez is a good height for a 15-year-old.

Playing on the school’s varsity basketball squad as a freshman, it’s not so much his height that has him set as the school’s starting shooting guard.

It’s his ability to dribble, pass, shoot – and defend.

Though the Camp Verde guard practiced with the varsity squad last summer, he didn’t expect to play on varsity his first year after graduating from Beaver Creek School in Rimrock last May.

“I thought I would get close to varsity,” he says. “I thought I would play JV. But that didn’t happen.”

Since his family introduced him to the game at age 5, basketball has been Gonzalez’s favorite sport.

“I like the atmosphere, what it brings to people,” Gonzalez says.

Bugle: As a freshman on Camp Verde’s varsity basketball team, are you pleased with your performance this year?

Gonzalez: I think I handle the pressure better than I thought I would. When the other team does a full-court press, I handle that. But there’s always room to improve. Ball handling skills. Your shot. You can always get better.

Bugle: Which part of your game are you most pleased with?

Gonzalez: Defense is the strongest part of my game. I think my defense brings my offense. Putting you all out there, it creates your offense.

Bugle: Which part of your game do you most want to improve?

Gonzalez: My shot. And I want to create more [opportunities] for my teammates [to score].

Bugle: How do you feel about your team’s performance this year?

Gonzalez: I felt at the start that we’d compete a little better than we have. But even with our record, we can pull through it and get these last few games. We have to bring this back to the home crowd, the home court. You have to put it in your mind that you’re going to win this game – never give up. Never fold under pressure. Never let your emotions get to you. Represent your school well.

Bugle: Do you have a favorite basketball player?

Gonzalez: LeBron James. I like the style he plays. One of the top scorers, but also one of the bets passers. Gets others involved.

Bugle: Have you begun to think about life after high school?

Gonzalez: I’m still in the process of establishing myself. But I’d like to play college basketball. That’s one of my biggest dreams.

Bugle: How are you liking high school?

Gonzalez: I think it’s a bit easier than middle school. I like the atmosphere more. You take your notes, you take your tests.

Bugle: Do you have a favorite subject in school?

Gonzalez: Earth science. And I’m interested in sports medicine. I’m thinking about taking that all four years. It’s interesting to find out all the things your body does.

Bugle: What’s your family life like?

Gonzalez: My parents have raised me to be respectful to others. They’ve taught me to know my limits.

