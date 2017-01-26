Camp Verde man charged with child molestation

CAMP VERDE – Triston Horton was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual conduct with a minor, sexual assault, and child molestation, according to the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

Horton is a 21-year-old male of Camp Verde.

Darby Martin, chief administrative assistant of CVMO, said charges stem from an incident that occurred in Horton’s home, located on the 2500 block of North La Grande drive in Camp Verde.

The incident occurred on or around Dec. 27, 2016, according to CVMO.

Martin said in a news release that the victim was a 13-year-old female who was known to Horton and his family.

Horton has been booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center.