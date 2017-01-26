How do you make an ice spider? Easy; put a rock in shallow water and let it freeze overnight. The ice crystals will form into long, thin "legs" that radiate out from the rock. As the water freezes into ice, its shape is always determined by the crystalline structure, resulting in straight or angular forms. Nature imitates nature!

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.