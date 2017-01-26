Mingus board selects new interim superintendent

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union High School District’s governing board is sifting through its list of 10 candidates to replace Dr. Paul Tighe as superintendent.

More immediate, however, is the board’s unanimous decision Tuesday to replace Tighe’s interim replacement – Eric Harmon – with Dr. Jack Keegan.

Out of the country until mid-February, Dr. Keegan has signed a contract to serve from Feb. 13 through June 30 as the district’s interim superintendent. Board president Anita Glazar said that the board is “excited to have him join our district.”

“He comes to us with high recommendations, extensive public education experience, and is considered an expert in school finance,” Glazar said.

Said Mingus school district board member Anthony Lozano, the board “made the best selection possible.”

Beginning as an elementary school teacher in New York in 1966, Dr. Keegan has spent parts of the past six decades in education, including stints in Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Georgia before serving as superintendent with the Sioux Falls School District in South Dakota from 1994 through 2004.

Since his retirement in 2004, Keegan has worked as interim superintendent with the Council Bluffs Community School District in Iowa from August 2006 through June 2007, and as interim superintendent with Gilbert Public Schools in the Phoenix metropolitan area from July 2013 through March 2014.

On Jan. 11, the school district’s board voted 4-to-1 to unilaterally terminate Harmon’s contract as Dr. Tighe’s replacement.

Though Harmon was given 30-day notice, he was placed on home assignment by the board through Feb. 10.

Once the school board has narrowed its list of candidates to finalists to permanently replace Dr. Tighe, a community meet and greet with the finalists will be scheduled, which Glazar said will be a part of the interview process.

At this time, it is not known whether Dr. Keegan is under consideration for the permanent superintendent position.