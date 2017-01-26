Old Guys continue restoration of Historic Hance House kitchen

CAMP VERDE – The Old Guys are at it again, fixing things, redoing things, remodeling things.

Their latest project, restoring the kitchen in the Historic Hance House on Coppinger Street, across from Fort Verde State Historic Park, is about three weeks from completion.

Says George Dvorak, one of the Old Guys, the group has replaced the sub-floor, installed a new gas line, installed plumbing for the ‘new’ antique sink, installed a new electrical outlet as well as a six-gallon hot-water heater. All since mid-January.

What’s left?

“Finish sealing the walls, tiling the floor and painting the kitchen,” he says.

“Then the final step is installing the antique sink and antique stove.”

This joint project between the Old Guys and the Verde Valley Questers is meant to be completed before the Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival, March 18, according to Carole Dvorak, wife of George Dvorak and Questers member.

“The Hance House is seldom open, but that will change once the kitchen is completed,” Carole Dvorak says. “They are painting the entire room to match the dining room.”

Dvorak, along with Gary Kenfield, Ray Floyd, Jim Sweitzer, Jim Whatley and Bruce George have spent “more than 100 hours” as of Jan. 19 on the house’s kitchen remodel, “some four-hour and some eight-hour days between all of us,” George Dvorak says.

“Many hours by the Old Guys, some by Questers, and a contractor to do the tile,” Carole Dvorak says. “A 100 year old home – and it is being restored to its old self.”

