Verde Heritage 1920: ARMY STATIONS AT MINE CAMPS WILL BE ENDED

"DOUGLAS, Arizona, January 21, 1920. --- Abandonment of the military camps at Ray, Jerome, and Miami, Arizona, where soldiers have been stationed since the declaration of war against Germany by the United States, to protect the copper mines, was ordered today by the headquarters of the Southern Department, U. S. A. Detachments of Company I, 19th Infantry, commanded by Captains J. H. Hite and R. Redwine, have been ordered to entrain as soon as possible with all equipment for Camp Harry J. Jones, near Douglas. A detachment of Company K, Captain L. Depass commanding, has been ordered to Globe. Battalion Headquarters in Globe, commanded by Major Donald R. McMillan and staff return to Camp Jones."

(Arizona Republican; Phoenix; January 22, 1920; page 1.)

1917: MACHINE GUNS PROTECT THE UNITED VERDE COPPER COMPANY SMELTER AT CLARKDALE.

JEROME, May 25, 1917. --- "Five hundred striking miners marched to Clarkdale and through the streets of that city this morning as a demonstration to the smelter employees that they wished them to strike also. ... Preceding them in an auto were Mr. Talley and a number of men. Sheriff Young and deputies went also, mostly on horseback, for a time, telling them that they would be allowed to march to the depot and back and that they must remain in the streets. ... It was also stated that the sheriff informed them that the company had 2 Lewis machine guns at the smelter entrance and that they must not go within range. It is stated that the guns are manned with a crew of 8 to 10 men. ... The procession was entirely orderly and the members behaved with perfect decorum. They returned to the upper limits of the city and most of them came back in autos" to Jerome.

(The Jerome Sun; Saturday, May 25, 1917; page 1.)

1918: PREPARING FOR SOLDIERS; REDLIGHT DISTRICTS MUST CLOSE BY MARCH 1.

PHOENIX, February 15, 1918. --- "Troops in Arizona are given the completest possible protection from venereal diseases, in regulations adopted by the State Board of Health to take effect March 1. ... Prostitution, which municipalities were legally allowed to protect under state law, is henceforth outlawed. ... The measures requested by the War Department and United States Public Health Service were adopted yesterday at a meeting of the Board of Health. ... The largest redlight districts left in the state are said to be in Jerome and Superior." ...

(Weekly Journal-Miner; Prescott; February 20, 1918; page 4.)

"LURID LIGHTS OF JEROME MUST GO OUT. Jerome's redlight district must close March 1. Definite orders to this effect have been mailed from Phoenix by Dr. W. O. Sweek, state health officer, to Dr. A. C. Carlson, city health officer of Jerome. Dr. Carlson is expecting the order in tonight's mail, after which he will confer with the owners of the houses in the restricted district and give the police officers their instructions. ... About 40 women ply the oldest trade in the world in Jerome."

(Verde Copper News; Jerome; March, 1918.)

1918: ARMY OFFICER IS INVESTIGATING THE DISTRICT.

JEROME, September 25, 1918. --- "For the purpose of investigating conditions in Jerome and determining if the situation disclosed by the tragedies of Sunday night requires the presence of troops here, Lieutenant George W. Beiglar, of the First Cavalry, stationed at Douglas, arrived here last night. He expects to remain 2 or 3 days."

"Today Colonel Beiglar is interviewing everyone who can possibly throw any light on the question. He is endeavoring to determine if the murder of Horace Harrison and the gun play down town, which resulted in the killing of Gabriel Acero after he had wounded Deputy U. S. Marshal Harry Carlson and Marshal J. G. Crowley, were detached incidents or had some connection. ... Naturally, Colonel Beiglar will not form any definite opinion until his investigation is completed and what that opinion is may not be announced till after he reports to the War Department."

(Verde Copper News; Jerome; Wednesday, September 25, 1918; page 1.)

PEACE TO BE ASSURED BY A DETACHMENT OF FEDERAL TROOPS ARRIVING SEPTEMBER 26.

JEROME, September 26, 1918. --- "Federal troops are on their way to the Verde district. A detachment of about 50 infantrymen, under the command of Major Reedy, will arrive at Clarkdale tonight. Immediately upon their arrival, Lieutenant Colonel George W. Beiglar, who reached Jerome from Douglas Tuesday evening ... will take command and direct the disposition of the troops among the towns of the district. Colonel Beiglar wired his preliminary report to the War Department yesterday morning and recommended that soldiers be sent here to serve as military guards. How long they will remain depends upon future developments." ...

(Verde Copper News; Jerome; Thursday, September 26, 1918; page 1.)

See: The Verde Independent; "1917: JEROME; STRIKING MINERS MARCH TO CLARKDALE, May 25;" May 25, 2013; "1918: JEROME REDLIGHT DISTRICT CLOSED, March 1;" March 16, 2014; "1918: JEROME; Horace Harrison Murdered, September 23, Part 3;" September 26, 2013; and "1918: Federal Troops Arrive to Assure Peace, September 26;" October 2, 2013.