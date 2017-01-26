WHIMSICAL MUSINGS with Helen Zimmerli

By Helen Zimmerli

  • Originally Published: January 26, 2017 5:51 a.m.

    • Once had an Aussie Dingo

    Called her Bing

    We went outback to play

    I said, Bing, fetch this thing

    I will fling

    I flung the thing

    It hung onto a tree branch

    Ding climbed the tree

    shook the limb, set it free

    The flung thing fell onto my head

    So, who's the dingo?

