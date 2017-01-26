WHIMSICAL MUSINGS with Helen Zimmerli

Once had an Aussie Dingo
Called her Bing
We went outback to play
I said, Bing, fetch this thing
I will fling
I flung the thing
It hung onto a tree branch
Ding climbed the tree
shook the limb, set it free
The flung thing fell onto my head
So, who's the dingo?
