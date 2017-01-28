Analysts at personal finance website WalletHub have compared markers of a well-educated population, such as quality of schools, educational accomplishment and achievement gaps between genders and races.

“We compared all 50 states across 11 total metrics grouped by category,” states a WalletHub.com story dated Jan. 24. “The data set ranges from ‘percentage of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma’ to ‘average university quality’ to ‘gender gap in educational attainment.’”

The resulting study is called 2017’s most and least educated states – and the Copper State is ranked 30 of 50. In a separate WalletHub study in 2016 that ranked the top 150 metropolitan areas nationwide – Tucson slotted in at 38, Phoenix at 60 – based on where the “most educated Americans” are putting their degrees to work.

According to Francesca Lopez, associate professor at the University of Arizona, the wellbeing of all citizens is a matter of integrating education policy into economic development strategies.

“Legislators must stop thinking of education as a line item expenditure,” Lopez stated. “They must view education as an investment in their state, an investment in business, in communities, and people.”

Lopez also said that current trends “involve disinvesting funds from public education.”

“This is an egregious oversight in economic development strategies,” Lopez stated. “What too many individuals fail to remember is that one of the things that separates the U.S. from other countries, and one of the reasons we have been able to achieve is because we have traditionally invested in education.”

Key stats, nationwide

-Massachusetts has the greatest share of bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older, 40.5 percent, which is 2.1 times more than in West Virginia, the state with the least at 19.1 percent.

-Massachusetts has the greatest percentage of graduate- or professional-degree holders aged 25 and older, 17.7 percent, which is 2.4 times more than in West Virginia, the state with the least at 7.4 percent.

-Maryland has the best public-school system rating, 28.9 percent, which is 36.1 times better than in Nebraska, at 0.8 percent.

-North Dakota has the largest racial gap in educational attainment, with the share of African Americans aged 25 and older holding a bachelor’s degree at 29.41 percent and 22.18 percent for their Caucasian counterparts, a difference of 7.23 percent.

-The national average for African Americans aged 25 and older holding a bachelor’s degree is 12.77 percent and 19.88 percent for Caucasians with the same attributes.

-North Dakota has the largest gender gap in educational attainment, with the share of women aged 25 and older holding a bachelor’s degree at 22.22 percent and 17.96 percent for their male counterparts, a difference of 4.26 percent.

-The national average for women aged 25 and older holding a bachelor’s degree is 18.68 percent and 18.35 percent for males with the same attributes.