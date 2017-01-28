Court Docket: Jan. 29, 2017

Judge Bill Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:

(*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)

Michael Dennis Dart, 49, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond$1,000.

Julia Catherine Halstead, 45, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Open Container, Bond $1,000.

Rodger M. Light, 49, Rimrock, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Bond $4,000. *

Ross Lawrence Merrill, 36, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Misconduct Involving Weapons, Bond $15,000.

Julian Andres Gonzales, 26, Clarkdale, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $7,500. *

Christopher Raymond Mann, 44, Clarkdale, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $4,000. *

Pamela Ivory, 41, Cottonwood, Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree, Disorderly Conduct. Bond $500.

Laurence Michael Sprague, 77, Sedona, Endangerment, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content > .08, <.15, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Released Own Recognizance. *

Maxine Gomez, 40, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Released to Pretrial Services.

Paul Mark Iverson, 59, Seligman, Aggravated Assault (2 counts), Bond $1,000.

Dawn Marie Parker, 49, Cottonwood, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released to Pretrial Services.

Kenneth A. McKnight, 79, Camp Verde, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (2 counts), Released to Pretrial Services.

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:

Jennifer Larson Aderhold, 52, Sedona, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, No contact with victim, Fine: $785

Sally Ben, 52, Shonto, Permit Unauthorized Minor to Drive, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $520

Ramon Ontiveros Hernandez, 39, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $587

Jonathan Jacob Mattson, 30, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear-2 counts, 10 days jail time served.

Sherman Gregory III, 30, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $125.

Joel Gonzalez Rodriguez, 32, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $300.

Christopher Martin Kalis, 22, Camp Verde, Criminal Speeding, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $485.

Fred Russell Wyatt III, 26, Camp Verde, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $300.

Linzey Marie Bouwhuis, 35, Sedona, Criminal Speeding, Fine: $580

Shirley Jaye Washburn, 62, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $400

Matthew Wayne Lawrence, 35, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $600

Mark James McWorthy, 55, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $600

Cesar Alejandro Nunez, 19, Phoenix, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $600

Rafael Quevedo Rodriguez, 20, Tucson, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $600

Elizabeth Warner, 33, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation, No contact with victims, Successful completion of drug screening/treatment/education, Fine: $600

Roy Louis Holeyfield, 55, Camp Verde, Reckless Driving, Failure to Appear, 11 months unsupervised probation, 24 hours Community Service, Fine $835.

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:

Marlon Stewart Ontiveros, 42, Camp Verde, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $1500

Christian Theodore Poeppel, 18, Camp Verde, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $1500 (X2).

Charles Harvey Peterson, 20, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $1500.

Cody Eugene Clevenger, 27, Sedona, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, Bond $1500.

Malcom Allen, 18, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $1500.

Kenneth Darrell Gleghorn, 42, Lubbock, TX, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $750.

Luis R. Valencia, 23, Tucson, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possess/Use Marijuana, Bond $750.

Loyd Brendon Emmanuel, 49, Clarkdale, Open Container, Bond $750.

Adam Edward Andrews, 44, Cottonwood, Open Container, Bond $750.

Cameron W. Ashley, 38, Surprise, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $750.

Cristian A. Prieto Chavez, 25, Sedona, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Open Container, Bond $750.

Joshua Michael Oie, 35, Goodyear, Driving While License Suspended, Open Container, Bond $750.

Brian Joseph Vergara, 19, Cottonwood, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (4 counts), Bond $750.

Damion Dean Trujillo, 55, Sedona, Disorderly Conduct DV (2 Counts), Criminal Damage DV (2 Counts), Bond: $1,000

Michael Aaron Curran, 29, Flagstaff, Driving While License Suspended, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond: $500

Joseph David Daulton, 40, Mancos, CO., Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $500.

Tamarlane Ivey, 57, Camp Verde, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $1787.00

Eva Michelle Daniels, 26, Cornville, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $1017.45

Mason Timothy Klein, 19, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, Bond: $1500

William Patrick Goodluck, 54, Winslow, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $750.

Dorothy Louise Warner, 28, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $750.

Dorothy Louise Warner, 28, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Driving While License Suspended, Bond $750