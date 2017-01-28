How many days a week should school meet?

CAMP VERDE – For many people connected in some way with the Camp Verde Unified School District, there are a lot of questions as the district prepares for the 2017-2018 school year.

Students, parents, teachers and administrators would like to know if the district will retain its four-day school week – or return to a five-day week.

Or perhaps the district will explore year-round schooling, or maybe some sort of schedule that utilizes parts of each option?

On Jan. 24, the Camp Verde Unified School District governing board held a special meeting to agree on the structure of a Jan. 31 Public Forum regarding the district’s yet-to-be determined 2017-2018 school calendar.

Not yet available, the meeting’s topics will be “pre-established and agendized appropriately and in accordance with the Open Meeting Law,” according to minutes from the Jan. 24 meeting.

During the Jan. 24 meeting, the CVUSD Board and members of the general public in attendance agreed on three questions for public input at the Jan. 31 Public Forum:

• What are your thoughts on the current school schedule?

• What of the current schedule works for you?

• What of the current schedule does not work for you?

For the two-hour meeting scheduled to be held at the school district’s library from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., the CVUSD Board agreed on the following structure for the meeting:

• League of Women Voters Representative Kathy Davis will serve as timekeeper to make sure participants speak for no longer than three minutes, to allow as many speakers as possible to give their feedback;

• The time keeper will use a one-minute warning card;

• Expectations of civil discourse and decorum and a prohibition on ceding speaking time will be spelled out on the agenda;

• Drop boxes will be at the school district office so anyone not able to attend can provide feedback;

• The school district will also set up an email on its website for anyone who wants to provide feedback;

• Information such as school schedules handed out prior to the meeting will be made available during the meeting to help participants respond to topics.

• Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German will serve as third-party mediator and have authority to end repetitive statements and cut speakers off.

The Camp Verde Unified School District Governing Board will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at the district’s multi-use complex library, located at 280 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.

CVUSD will post the agenda at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at http://campverdeschools.org/board-agendas.

Call (928) 567-8000 for more information.