Obituary: James J. O’Donnell 1934-2017

James J. O’Donnell born March 10, 1934 currently of Cornville, AZ formerly of Columbia Heights, MN passed peacefully at age 82 on January 26, 2017.

He was a hero throughout these past five years with his multiple physical limitations.

He left behind his loving wife Pat of Cornville, sons, Jim (Cathy), Tom (Cindy), grandchildren Jaime (Brian) Samantha (Noel), Ryan (Shayna) Michael (LaRoe), Chris (Mike), Carrie (Dylan), Paul, Jessica (Shane), great-grandchildren, Anastasia, Kristen (Luke), Brandon, Courtney, Chloe, Molly, Mason, Dylan, all from MN.

Family and friends will celebrate Jim’s life.

Information provided by survivors.