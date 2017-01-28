Obituary: James J. O’Donnell 1934-2017

James J. O’Donnell born March 10, 1934 currently of Cornville, AZ formerly of Columbia Heights, MN passed peacefully at age 82 on January 26, 2017.
He was a hero throughout these past five years with his multiple physical limitations.
He left behind his loving wife Pat of Cornville, sons, Jim (Cathy), Tom (Cindy), grandchildren Jaime (Brian) Samantha (Noel), Ryan (Shayna) Michael (LaRoe), Chris (Mike), Carrie (Dylan), Paul, Jessica (Shane), great-grandchildren, Anastasia, Kristen (Luke), Brandon, Courtney, Chloe, Molly, Mason, Dylan, all from MN.
Family and friends will celebrate Jim’s life.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.