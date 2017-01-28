Square Dance Club Welcomes Newest Members

The Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club finished up their fall schedule with a celebration for their most recent dancers completing the class. Pictured are the newest club members: From top: Steve Malizia, Cheryl Harter, Barbara Thulin, Bev Malizia, Caller Mike Magnant, not pictured Anne Barrett. Last chance to get into the spring class is January 24. For more information call Connie 928-300-2448 or Charles 928-451-2653.



