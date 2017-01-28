In partnership with MATForce and the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Camp Verde Elementary School fifth grade students and their teachers joined the Marshal’s Office as they walked around the track at Camp Verde High School’s Sam Hammerstrom Football Field to ‘Stand With Me, Be Drug Free.’ The Wednesday, Jan. 25 exercise was held to honor the Camp Verde Town Council’s proclamation that Jan. 23-28 would be Stand With Me, Be Drug Free Week, to encourage youth and adults alike to strive for a healthy, drug-free community.