Thunder Valley Rally returns to City Council at Feb. 7 meeting

COTTONWOOD – It looks like a hearty Thunder Valley Rally talk will be on the agenda at the next Cottonwood City Council regular meeting after all.
Mayor Tim Elinski said Councilmembers Kyla Allen and Deb Althouse have sponsored the TVR discussion item for Feb. 7.
Mayor Tim Elinski said he explained to each his reasoning for wanting to postpone the agenda item; he wanted to build consensus first.
However, it sounds like the item is back on.
Jan. 24, the Parks and Recreation Commission decided to send the TVR decision to Council. With a 3-3 split vote, and consequently failed motion, the Commission was not in a position to recommend supporting the event after a heated public forum.
