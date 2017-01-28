VACTE, Jones Ford Verde Valley recognize December CTE students, teacher

The Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education governing board recently recognized students from Camp Verde, Mingus and Sedona-Red Rock high schools as its Jones Ford/VACTE December 2016 Student of the Month Winners. Pictured from left to right, Loni Faith Ferguson of Camp Verde High School; Alana Langdon of Mingus High School; V’ACTE Superintendent Bob Weir; Maureen Barton, Digital Communications Teacher from Sedona Red Rock High School; Annie Koepke of Sedona Red Rock High School, nominated by Maureen Barton, Digital Communications; and V’ACTE board member Steve Dockray. Each winning student received a certificate from VACTE, a free oil change from Jones Ford Verde Valley and a plaque with the monthly winner’s picture that will be on display in the school’s front office. Barton was named CTE Teacher of the Quarter. (Courtesy photo)