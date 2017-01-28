VACTE, Jones Ford Verde Valley recognize December CTE students, teacher

The Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education governing board recently recognized students from Camp Verde, Mingus and Sedona-Red Rock high schools as its Jones Ford/VACTE December 2016 Student of the Month Winners. Pictured from left to right, Loni Faith Ferguson of Camp Verde High School; Alana Langdon of Mingus High School; V’ACTE Superintendent Bob Weir; Maureen Barton, Digital Communications Teacher from Sedona Red Rock High School; Annie Koepke of Sedona Red Rock High School, nominated by Maureen Barton, Digital Communications; and V’ACTE board member Steve Dockray. Each winning student received a certificate from VACTE, a free oil change from Jones Ford Verde Valley and a plaque with the monthly winner’s picture that will be on display in the school’s front office. Barton was named CTE Teacher of the Quarter. (Courtesy photo)
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.