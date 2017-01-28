Verde Justice of the Peace Bill Lundy new presiding judge for JP courts in Yavapai County

Judge Bill Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court has been elected, by the Justices of the Peace in Yavapai County, as their Presiding Judge.



The duties of the Presiding Justice of the Peace are to supervise the administration of the judicial and internal administrative functions of the five Justice Courts in Yavapai County.



These five courts include the Verde Valley Justice Court in Cottonwood, the Prescott Justice Court, Mayor Justice Court, Seligman Justice Court, and Bagdad/Yarnell Justice Court.

Judge Lundy is beginning his 15th year on the bench.









