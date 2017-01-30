Belita Mullinax fiddle DNA lies deep in mountains and hollers of West Virginia

Two guys and a gal form that Americana trio called “Thunder & Lightnin’ (and other noise from up the holler)”. Doing so, they bring their histories, influences and talents together to spin out one of the region’s most compelling and entertaining shows.



Of course, it’s not classic bluegrass. By design, the trio uses the that genre’s rhythms, instruments, and vocals as pillars for their style – a style best described as roots driven, widely diverse and a whole lot of fun.

Now, meet Belita Mullinax. Joining Steve Estes on 6- and 12-strings, Rob Gibbs on banjo, guitar and harmonica, Belita Mullinax saws fiddle. Her mastery arises not from weekly lessons, high school orchestra and community symphony. No, its DNA lies deep in the mountains and hollers of West Virginia.



From a Thunder & Lightnin’ original there is a line, “She don’t gotta know a G from a C”. Though aptly describing Belita’s fiddle philosophy, she knows a good deal more than she lets on, never losing that unmistakably traditionional sound.

Woven through tunes that would challenge its fit, Belita’s fiddle makes it all sound like it was meant to be that way from the start.

Add great vocals and a perpetual inclination for shenanigans, this fiddler brings a great show in and of herself.

You can catch Belita and Thunder & Lightnin’ every Thursday evening from 5:30 – 8:30 at The Grasshopper Grill, 1160 S. Page Springs Road in Cornville. Call (928) 649-9211