The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “Alone in Berlin” — starring Academy Award-winner Emma Thompson and Brendan Gleeson — showing Feb. 3-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Two-time Academy Award-winner Emma Thompson, three-time Golden Globe-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Brendan Gleeson, and Golden Globe-nominee Daniel Brühl star in “Alone in Berlin”, a powerfully-moving, true-life drama-thriller set in Second World War Berlin, directed by acclaimed actor-turned-filmmaker Vincent Perez.

How did an ordinary, middle-aged couple become a symbol of defiance against Nazi brutality? This true-life tale of courage unfolds against the tumultuous backdrop of Berlin in 1940.

Otto and Anna Quangel (Brendan Gleeson & Emma Thompson) are a working-class husband and wife doing their best to ride out the war. When their son is killed fighting on the frontlines, however, everything changes.

They begin pouring their rage and grief into postcards emblazoned with anti-Nazi slogans, risking everything to disseminate their messages of protest across the city. But this seemingly small act of subversion rattles the regime, including a police inspector (Daniel Brühl) who will not rest until the culprits have been caught.

Based on the bestselling novel “Every Man Dies Alone” by Hans Fallada, “Alone in Berlin” is both a gripping thriller and a stirring ode to resistance.

“Alone in Berlin” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Feb. 3-9. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 3, 6 and 7; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 8 and 9.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.