It’s 1st Friday week for Sedona Gallery Association

Sedona’s finest art galleries invite you to enjoy a festive evening of special guests, artist receptions and celebrations at their monthly 1st Friday in the Galleries Tour on Friday, February 3, from 5 – 8pm.

All guests are welcome to attend free of charge and ride the Sedona Trolley, which does continuous loops to the Gallery Row & Uptown locations. West Sedona locations, Creative Gateways and Greg Lawson’s Passion for Place, are not served by the Trolley.

Highlights of this month’s events include:

Andrea Smith Gallery features storyteller and medicine man, Heyoka Merrifield whose sculpture and jewelry evoke the ancient mythologies of the Celts, Egyptians, Indians, and Native Americans. There will be both an artist exhibition and book signing.

Artist’s collective Creative Gateways presents Romancing Imagination. This evocative show explores the power of their artists’ inner vision expressed through diverse mediums; work in ceramics, glass and painting are all represented. Enjoy special creative fortune cookies and other treats. They will have poetry readings at 5:45 and 6:45.

Gallery of Modern Masters presents renowned kiln-worked sculptural glass artist Doug Gillis who creates a modern vision of an ancient art form. His unique modular and contemporary glass wall art is based on the aesthetic styling of the European Bauhaus. There will be an artist’s presentation at 5:30.

Acknowledging a greater source has been on the human agenda far into antiquity. Greg Lawson’s Passion for Place gallery presents Houses of Worship featuring dozens of worship related images assembled from Greg Lawson’s decades of global travels.

Honshin Fine Art presents The Original Valentine, Blossoms of the Heart. This exhibit features new Honshin paintings from the 2017 series of Thich Nhat Hahn calendars and journals. Join them for their celebrated Poetry on the Porch at 7:30pm.

James Ratliff Gallery presents Jewelry Extravaganza showcasing the latest original hand-made, objets d’art by passionate Arizona jewelry artists Sandra Den Hartog, Sally Peck, and Adriana Walker. All 3 ladies will be present for reception as well as available throughout part of the next day, Saturday, February 4.

Lanning Gallery opens For the Love of Jewelry to showcase exquisite Valentine’s Day gift ideas from master jeweler Michael Grant, and international award-winning jewelers Valerie Ostenak and Victor Yurivilca.

Lark Art invites you to join them in celebrating Valentine’s Day with their exhibit It’s About Love … Art From The Heart. From one of a kind collaged Valentine cards to heartful art perfect for your special someone, they will help you make sure February 14th is a most special day for you and yours. Please join them as they toast Cupid and his favorite day.

Mountain Trails Gallery presents For the Love of Color. This lively exhibition features the intricate and colorful patinas of bronze in the spirited sculptures and colorful and enlivened paintings of Southwestern historical icons and culture, landscapes, wildlife, cowboys, cowgirls, and the Grand Canyon.

It’s an evening of client appreciation during An Affair of the Art at Rowe Fine Art Gallery. Stop by to enjoy the decadent dark chocolate fountain. Anyone who has ever purchased art from the gallery will receive an extra special sweet treat.

Sedona Arts Center’s Fine Art Gallery is featuring large works by ML Coleman, Bill Cramer, Joella Jean Mahoney, Sandra Meissner, Vince Fazio and Susan Kliewer. The Center’s Fine Art Gallery showcases the largest selection in Sedona of artwork by local artists.

Turquoise Tortoise Gallery opens Navajo Jewelry to highlight a range of Contemporary and Traditional pieces featuring turquoise and a range of multi-colored stones and tuffa-cast, fabricated and stamp-worked sterling silver. Through February 12th.

For more information on the Sedona Gallery Association please visit www.SedonaGalleryAssociation.com where you can find a complete listing of galleries and a printable map to all locations or you can also find them on Facebook.