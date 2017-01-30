Moonlight a mesmerizing cinematic experience

Moonlight is a film that is mesmerizing in the way it keeps us involved with, and in, the life of a boy as he grows from grade school age to an adult.

It is difficult to take your attention away from the screen but there is no humor or entertainment. What we see is how a person struggles to survive in an environment where he is a misfit, and can’t find where he does fit.

The venue is south Miami, Florida, starting in the 1980s, in a neighborhood with only black people. In fact, there are no whites in the film. There are no racist encounters between the cultures, although it is clear that the ghetto lifestyle is an outgrowth of that attitude.

There is no representation of business or industry in the area and the only occupation that is depicted is drug dealing. Moonlight is the story of one boy in three stages of his life in the neighborhood.

In grade school, while the boys play a field game like soccer, one of the boys can only watch. He’s too small to compete and the others mock him and call him ’Little (Alex R. Hibbert).’ They don’t hesitate to rough him up when they have nothing better to do.

Little is rescued in one incident by an adult who sees the trouble he’s in. Juan (Mahershala Ali) is a formidable presence in the neighborhood. He is a major drug dealer. He takes care of Little and becomes a surrogate father to the boy.

Little is very silent and it takes a while to learn his real name, Chiron. Chiron’s mother is a serious addict and is often neglectful of or abusive to Chiron.

In one moving scene, Juan takes Chiron to the ocean and teaches him to swim. Juan and his mate, Teresa (Janelle Monáe), treat Chiron kindly, like their son, whenever he gets away from his mother.

As a teenager, Chiron (Ashton Sanders) faces the same problems of bullying by a group of sadistic kids in school. There is one boy, Kevin (Jharrel Jerome), who has always been a good friend to Chiron. Chiron and Kevin are sitting on the beach one evening when they experience a sexual attraction for each other.

That’s when Chiron awakens to his inner, suppressed orientation. Chiron has grown tall, but he is still slim and vulnerable. When the bullies get to him and give him a brutal workover, he exacts revenge against the leader. He is arrested for the assault and he does spend some time in prison.

The third part of Moonlight shows Chiron as an adult (Trevante Rhodes) who has developed himself into a physical powerhouse. He is still in the neighborhood, and he has become the drug kingpin there.

One night he gets a phone call from Kevin, whom he hasn’t seen in many years. Their one-time sexual episode has never left Chiron’s mind. The years of wrenching torment he has suffered from his confusion about what his life is all about comes roaring back into his conscientiousness.

Moonlight never lets us feel relaxed about Chiron’s plight. All the acting is very good, especially by Mahershala Ali. The three performers playing Chiron from age 9 to adulthood measure up to the roles perfectly.

