Musical menu a feast at Cornville’s Grasshopper Grill

CORNVILLE -- The Grasshopper Grill may be a cozy little place to dine, but it’s not so little when it comes to showcasing the very best in Verde Valley live music.

The Grasshopper Grill features the region’s top entertainers in the bar every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 5:30 -8:30 p.m.



It all begins with Thunder & Lightnin’ Thursday (Feb. 2), an evening of Americana featuring Rob Gibbs’ banjo-guitar-harmonica magic, and Belita Mullinax’s muse-filled up-the-holler fiddle authenticity, and Steve Estes’ orchestral work on the 12-string guitar. Add your favorite tunes of all genres, glorious three-part harmony, a double dose of fun and humor, and you’ll wish you could add Thunder & Lightnin’ to your take-home box.

Friday evening, Feb. 3rd, it’s the talented, multi-tasking P.K. Gregory. No covers here, folks, but prepare yourself for an evening of original tunes you’d swear you’ve loved forever. P.K.’s rich vocals deliver thoughtful, provocative and humorous lyrics supported by expert finger picking on guitar and emotion-laden harmonica passages. Add his work on the Farmer Foot Drums and you’ll experience the most relaxed and confident one-man band in the universe.

Saturday, Feb. 4, Steve Estes brings his Roots to Rock, Marley to Merle-stylings to town. Known also for his work on 6- and 12-string guitars, Steve’s vocal styling, audience engagement, and vast range of musical genres attracts a loyal following. Often in the same song, Estes digs deep for those Don Williams notes working all the way to anything the Eagles can offer in the upper ranges. When it comes to growl or drawl, Estes delivers there, too. Blues, rock, folk, reggae, roots, bluegrass, country and alternative ... it’s all there and it’s all right here.

The Grasshopper Grill, The Grasshopper Grill, open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, is located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. (928) 649-9211.