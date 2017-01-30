Sedona poets present Groundhog Day Recovery Slam

The Sedona Poetry Slam hosts the Groundhog Day Recovery Slam on Saturday, Feb. 4, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. SR 89A, Suite A-3, in West Sedona. Once you have escaped the Groundhog Day time loop, gear up for a poetry slam.

A poetry slam is like a series of high-energy, three-minute one-person plays. Slam poetry is an art form that allows written page poets to share their work alongside theatrical performers, hip-hop artists and lyricists.

All types of poetry are welcome on the stage, from street-wise hip-hop and narrative performance poems, to political rants and introspective confessionals. Any poem is a “slam” poem if performed in a competition. All poets get three minutes per round to entertain and inspire the audience with their creativity.

The slam is the fourth regular slam of the 2016-17 season, which will culminate in selection of Sedona’s fifth National Poetry Slam Team, the foursome and alternate who will represent Sedona and the Verde Valley at the National Poetry Slam in Denver, Colo., in August.

To compete in the slam, poets will need three original poems, each lasting no longer than three minutes. No props, costumes nor musical accompaniment are permitted. The poets are judged Olympics-style by five members of the audience selected at random at the beginning of the slam.

All poets are welcome to compete for the $75 grand prize and $25 second-place prize. Tickets are $12. Call Mary D. Fisher Theatre at 282-1177 or visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Poets in the Sedona Poetry Slam come from as far away as Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff, competing against adult poets from Sedona and Cottonwood, college poets from Northern Arizona University, and youth poets from Sedona Red Rock High School.

Upcoming slams in the season include the April Fool’s Day Slam on Saturday, April 1, the penultimate slam on Saturday, April 29, and the Grand Slam on Saturday, May 27. With every regular slam, poets earn points toward the Grand Slam, which will determine the team. The poets who make the team at the final contest to represent Sedona will share the stage at the week-long National Poetry Slam with 350 of the top poets in the United States, Canada and Europe.

Sedona sent its five-poet first team to the 2012 NPS in Charlotte, N.C., its second to the 2013 NPS in Boston and Cambridge, Mass., and its third and fourth to Oakland, Calif., and it’s fifth to Decatur, Ga. For more information, visit foxthepoet.blogspot.com.

The prize money is funded in part by a donation from Verde Valley poetry supporters Jeanne and Jim Freeland.

The Sedona Poetry Slam recently partnered with the Individual World Poetry Slam, held in Flagstaff from Oct. 12 to 15, which brought 96 of the world’s best poets to our state to compete.

Twelve Arizona poets were among these top competitors, which included Claire Pearson, who officially represented Sedona

Contact host Christopher Fox Graham at foxthepoet@yahoo.com to sign up to slam early by Friday, Feb. 3, or arrive at the door by 7 p.m. to sign up the day of the slam.

Poets who want to compete should purchase a ticket in case the roster is filled before they arrive. The Sedona Poetry Slam will be hosted by Graham, who represented Northern Arizona on 10 FlagSlam National Poetry Slams in 2001, 2004-06, 2010 and 2012-16. Graham has hosted the Sedona Poetry Slam since 2009.

What is Poetry Slam?

Founded at the Green Mill Tavern in Chicago in 1984 by construction worker Marc Smith, poetry slam is a competitive artistic sport designed to get people who would otherwise never go to a poetry reading excited about the art form when it becomes a high-energy competition.

Poetry slams are judged by five randomly chosen members of the audience who assign numerical value to individual poets’ contents and performances. Poetry slam has become an international artistic sport, with more than 100 major poetry slams in the United States, Canada, Australia and Western Europe. Slam poets have opened at the 2010 Winter Olympics and performed at the White House.