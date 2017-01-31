Camp Verde council could approve spending of HURF reserve

CAMP VERDE – Camp Vere Town Staff is recommending that Town Council allow Finance Director Mike Showers to make a $106,606 budget adjustment from the Highway User Revenue Fund to help cover overages in street work along Finnie Flat Road, Old Highway 279 and the Verde Lakes subdivision.

Wednesday, council could approve the request that would transfer the HURF funds from reserve to the Town’s Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) fund for the remainder of fiscal year 2016-2017.

In an amended agenda released on Jan. 30, Camp Verde Town Manager Russ Martin stated that the request to use the HURF reserve is instead of using general fund money to complete the projects.

“We are not requesting budget changes to the expense lines at this time, as we would have to request corresponding reductions in other expense lines,” Martin stated. “It is very probable that much, if not all overages can be absorbed within the current budgeted expenses of the CIP fund making the need for any expense budget adjustments unnecessary.”

Martin also stated that he believes “it would be best to wait before making any further adjustments beyond what is asked for.”

Fiscal year 2016-2017’s CIP Budget had included money for three Public Works/HURF projects:

• Engineering design for street scape work along Finnie Flat Road. Said Martin, Finnie Flat Road to SR 260 would eventually be widened to five lanes, including a turn lane and a median.

“Curb, gutter, sidewalk, improvements,” Martin said.

The design would also include work on Montezuma Castle Highway toward the Camp Verde Community Library that would involve road widening to three lanes, including a turn lane and a median.

Initially, $75,000 has been budgeted for the engineering design. Due to a $100,000 total cost for the design, the Town is asking for the remaining $25,000. At this time, design work is 90-percent complete, Martin said.

• New culverts along Old Highway 279, with additional grading and surface preparation required. The Town is asking for an additional $14,000 to help complete the improvements.

• Chip sealing and fog sealing all roads in Verde Lakes. The Town had budgeted $400,000, of which $150,000 came from the General Fund and $250,000 from HURF. The total cost is expected to be $467,606; the Town is asking for the remainder, $67,606 to pay for the Verde Lakes project that the Town completed in October 2016.

Also Wednesday, council will consider the following:

• Council could direct Town Staff regarding the amending plat for North East Industries Industrial Park to adjust easements, remove sidewalk requirements, allow construction of a block wall prior to development of lot “on certain parcels and modify who maintains drainage” within the subdivision;

-Request for approval of a letter to Equus Corporation relating to the Town’s potential interest in future acquisition of water rights post development along Beaver Creek;

• Council could accept the Town’s fiscal year 2016 Audit;

• Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German will proclaim 2017 as the Year of Civic Engagement, and will “encourage all residents of Camp Verde to participate in programs to become informed citizens and to take action to have their voices heard on issues of importance to them, the community and society as a whole,” according to council’s Feb. 1 agenda packet.

The Feb. 1 council regular session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., suite 106.

A copy of the agenda is available at www.campverde.az.gov/town-council-agenda-2017.

