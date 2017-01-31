Continuance granted for sex abuse case

CAMP VERDE – Defense attorney Tony Gonzales, who represents a man facing sexual abuse charges, asked Judge Michael R. Bluff for a continuance Monday at Yavapai Superior Court.
Gonzales said there might be a little more discovery, and prosecutor Ethan Wolfinger agreed to keep the plea open for another 45 days.
Gary Leslie Zimmerman, 43, of Village of Oak Creek, is a registered sex offender, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
Following the service of a search warrant in the Village of Oak Creek by detectives and federal agents, Zimmerman was booked into the Camp Verde Jail Sept. 9, on multiple charges including sexual conduct with a minor, continuous sexual abuse of a child, child molestation, and filming minors engaged in sexual conduct.
Zimmerman is scheduled to appear March 13 for a pretrial conference and possibly, a change of plea.
