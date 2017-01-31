Mental tests ordered for man accused of killing dad

CAMP VERDE – A mental evaluation was ordered Monday for the man accused of killing his father in Fossil Creek.

Francis Claude Klettke is scheduled to appear before Judge Michael R. Bluff for a status hearing March 13 at Yavapai Superior Court.

Klettke, 21, from Union City, Calif., is the primary suspect in the death of his 60-year-old father - also from Union City- that occurred in Fossil Creek in late October.

Oct. 27, YCSO deputies were dispatched to a campsite near the main trailhead area off Fossil Creek Road (southeast of Camp Verde) for a report of a dead man. A news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said deputies confirmed the death and noted trauma to the man’s head. Deputies contained the area and interviewed campers nearby. Detectives discovered that the victim’s son had serval matching characteristics of the male seen in the Jeep by witnesses – which was registered with his Union City address.

Oct. 29, Klettke was arrested by Union City Police Officers during a traffic stop, booked, and later extradited to Yavapai County.

He is charged with first-degree murder and abandonment/concealment of a dead body.