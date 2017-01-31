Mingus selects four superintendent finalists

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union High School District’s governing board recently selected an interim superintendent to lead the district through the end of both the school year and the school’s fiscal year.

Barely a week later, board members agreed on four candidates to be interviewed to serve on a permanent basis.

At their Jan. 24 meeting, the board instructed the district’s Executive Assistant Brandi Bateman to extend interview invitations to Dr. Margaret Crespo of Loveland, Colorado; Dr. Penny Hargrove of Hiawatha, Kansas; Dr. Justin Roberson of Flagstaff; and Todd Peterson of Whiteriver. Says Anita Glazar, MUHSD board president, each of the finalists has “diverse backgrounds and each have specific talents and experience.”

“With the professional backgrounds of this group, our committees and the board will have a difficult time choosing the best candidate,” Glazar says.

On Monday, Feb. 27, finalists will learn about the district and community as they take part in a full-day interview process by the governing board.

One of the board members, Jim Ledbetter says he is looking for the school’s next superintendent to be a “strong educational leader.”

“Experience as a superintendent is important,” Ledbetter says. “Good insight on educational improvement, and a proven track record getting kids into college or some sort of post-high school education.”

Finalists will also interview with a committee comprised of district staff, community members and a Mingus Union High School student.

As part of the interview process, each of the finalists will also meet with district office employees and take a tour of the Mingus Union High School campus, which will be conducted by student leaders.

At 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in the school’s cafeteria, a Public Forum will be held for community members to meet each of the finalists and ask questions, as well as provide written feedback to the governing board.

Dr. Crespo is currently the chief academic officer at the Thompson School District in Loveland. Dr. Hargrove is superintendent, of Hiawatha Public Schools. Dr. Roberson is principal with the Tuba City Unified School District. Peterson is Human Resources director of the Whiteriver Unified School District.

Of the four, the Mingus Union district governing board will select the district’s new superintendent, replacing Interim Superintendent Dr. Jack Keegan, recently selected to replace former Interim Superintendent Eric Harmon.

According to Glazar, Dr. Keegan will be “highly involved” in the process to select the district’s next superintendent.

In the district’s next superintendent, the board is “looking for district and high school experience, knowledge of public education budget and finance, with sincere interests in building and maintaining community relations,” Glazar says. “Additionally, I see our new superintendent working with our staff, students and their families, to make the Mingus experience productive, efficient and proactive. We all have the same goal which is to provide a valuable education to our young citizens.”