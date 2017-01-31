Obituary: Don Michael A. Bliss 1939-2017

Don Michael A. Bliss, 77, of Cottonwood, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2017 at his home. Born on May 12, 1939 in Dobbs Ferry, NY to Michael John Bliss and Linnie Bliss.

Don attended High School in Gilboa, NY and had an associate’s degree in computer science from Rockland Community College.

He served his country as Corporal in the United States Marines Corp from 1959 – 1964 where he served on the USS Canberra. He just loved this country.

Don worked at General Foods Corporation now known as Kraft Foods. He served as a volunteer fireman with the New City, NY Firehouse.

Don enjoyed talking politics, supporting the military, camping, family, cooking and most of all making people laugh.

He was a proud member of the Restoration Church in Cottonwood.

He encouraged his children to pursue their own life interests, to serve others, and to live a better life then his.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Mother, sisters (Linnie and Valeska), brother (Henry).

He is survived by his devoted partner Rose Argow - Bliss; daughters Tracey and Courtney, sons Michael and Mark; sister Mildred; brother Alison; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial in DonMichael’s honor will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite military charity in his name.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.